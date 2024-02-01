New goalkeeper Henrich Ravas believes that the Revolution “can do something big here”

New England Revolution

“I’m focusing on what’s happening now and how I can improve to help the team.”

Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas, 26, joined the Revolution this month on loan from Widzew Lodz of Poland.

A couple of Revolution goalies over the past two years proved too good to be true: Djordje Petrovic and Matt Turner left for the Premier League with the MLS season still underway.

The others have not been up to par: Brad Knighton retired after a 16-year career; substitutes Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson came on board when the Revolution was in crisis late last year; and finally, Tomas Vaclik, the most accomplished of the group, was released without having the opportunity to perform.

Now the Revolution are hoping that Henrich Ravas will become a difference-making goalkeeper, and also that he will stick around long enough to help them compete for a title.

“The Premier League will always be my dream,” said Ravas, 26, who joined the Revolution this month on loan from Widzew Lodz of Poland. “But you can’t just say that I come here as a springboard. I want to accomplish something with New England. The club has welcomed me and I believe that we can do something great here. “I’m focusing on what’s happening now and how I can improve to help the team.”

Ravas left his home in Senica, Slovakia, 10 years ago to join Peterborough United in England. He played for reserve teams and in the National League for five clubs (Peterborough, Boston United, Derby County, Gainsborough Trinity, Hartlepool United) before returning to Senica for one season and then becoming a regular at Widzew Lodz for the last two seasons.

“In November, my agent sent word that an MLS club was looking for a goalkeeper,” Ravas said. “And I saw what they had done with Matt Turner and Djordje Petrovic. I was also interested in the United States and the MLS as a new challenge, as something to improve my level, let’s say.

“I really wanted to come here. I am happy to work with [goalkeeping coach] “He and Kevin Hitchcock will bring out the best in me.”

This is Ravas’ first experience outside of Europe and he is in the early stages of acclimatization. He felt at home arriving in Boston for a physical, thanks to the weather, not like Florida.

“Boston, obviously, is cold, similar to Slovakia weather-wise: snow, ice, freezing weather,” Ravas said from Bradenton after making his debut in a 3-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in the preseason opener. of the team. “Florida, it’s pretty hot here. “There are not many places in Europe where it is so warm during the winter.”

As a young man, Ravas played as a goalkeeper in both soccer and hockey. His first exposure to the Bruins came from afar through defenseman Zdeno Chara, whose hometown of Trencin is about an hour north of Senica.

But Ravas quit hockey when he was 10, and much of his early soccer training involved stopping free kicks from his brother Frederik, five years his senior. Henrich showed his ambition by moving to England at 16 years old.

Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas is 26 years old.

“I had problems at first,” Ravas recalled. “In Slovakia families are quite close, so it was hard. But I have received lessons that not everyone has the opportunity to receive in life. He gave me a future.

“I had to start from scratch in every aspect. Without family, he continues to rise. Luckily, it worked for me. I enjoyed it but it wasn’t easy. But, for me, when I see a challenge, I want to overcome it.

“I had a plan; He wanted to be a professional soccer player. It was League One, the setup there [Peterborough] It wasn’t the best. I was never the most talented, but I always had that kind of determination. People thought I would return to Slovakia after a year. “I kind of proved them all wrong.”

But Ravas needed a chance to play regularly and he found it in Poland.

“I developed a lot in the last three years,” Ravas said. “My strengths are that I am a kind of goalkeeper on the line, I come to look for crosses. Stop shots, organize in the large area. The big weaknesses were playing with the feet.

“I developed the last few years; I worked on my weaknesses to turn them into strengths. Before coming to Poland I didn’t want to play under pressure. I had to adapt. “I learned a lot, I developed that aspect of the game and I feel more comfortable with my feet and playing under pressure.”

Ravas has earned several call-ups to the Slovak national team as a substitute for Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United) and Marek Rodak (Fulham).

“To think I would be called up to the national team three or four years ago, I would think you were crazy, even though I believed it,” Ravas said. “I haven’t debuted yet. “We have friendlies in March and I got the message to be prepared to have a chance.”

Slovakia, which qualified for the European Championship in Germany from June 14 to July 14, will host Austria on March 23 and visit Norway on March 26. The Revolution is scheduled to face the Chicago Fire on March 23.

“You have to be prepared for your opportunity,” Ravas said. “You have to be the best version of yourself and be ready at any moment. That comes with experience, being close to football. I always want to be prepared and work hard to have the best opportunity.

“My [last] One year in England I was loaned and it was a bad year. But I kept my head and tried to be prepared, I returned to Slovakia, then to Poland and now I am here. Football is a short career. They reward you for the hours you put in.”