Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster turns 6! Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her: ‘I Love You So Much!’

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster turned six years old on Thursday.

The child is the first child of former couple Kylie and rapper Travis Scott. They also have a son named Aire.

Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian, 43, shared a loving tribute on social media.

‘Happy birthday Stormi, I love you so much! Nobody gives hugs like you!!!’ the SKIMS founder wrote in her Insta Story.

The image he posted was of Stormi with his daughter Chicago, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

The children were sitting in a Barbie closet.

Kylie is a billionaire makeup mogul who is dating Dune actor Timothee Chalamet

Kylie, 26, broke up with Scott in 2022 and is now dating Wonka and Dune actor Timothee Chalamet.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a glimpse of her baby girl’s birthday preparations on her Instagram Story.

There were several shiny balloons.

“Let birthday week begin,” Jenner wrote at the top of the story.

Aire will turn two years old on Friday.

Kylie also showed off the stack of pink-wrapped birthday gifts for Stormi.

Kylie was just in Paris with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim. They attended Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024.

Stormi was there too and she was wearing black just like mom and added black sunglasses.

Jenner with Stormi and her son Aire, who turns two on Friday

This comes after a report that Kim and Kylie never talk to each other about their respective beauty brands.

The star and Kylie have enjoyed great success with their brands in recent years, but they don’t talk about their products or business strategies.

Kim told Bustle magazine, “We don’t really communicate about it.” I mean, Kylie and I have very different brands.

“From the beginning, even in our advertising campaigns and so on, we never really communicated it because we really wanted it to be us, [and] to do exactly what we wanted and not be influenced by the other person and their choices. So, to be honest, we’ve never really discussed it.

‘Sometimes we call each other and say, wait, you just posted that, I’m running a campaign like that. How is that possible? And we literally think it’s not possible, but we’re just sisters and we think alike.’

Jenner and Stormi attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24 in Paris.

Kim and Kylie also have no intention of changing their approaches.

Kim said, “Things happen like that when we think, oh, we should have communicated, but we’re also not going to communicate with each other every time we release something.” That doesn’t make sense either.’

The reality star is passionate about her brand SKKN BY KIM. However, her attitude towards makeup and beauty has changed in recent years.

Kim explained: ‘I’ve always been the biggest fan of glamor and I’ve always been into makeup. But I think my style has been changing.

‘My previous approach was: hide everything, cover everything and then add back what I wanted to show. But now it’s like, oh, let’s slightly hide those areas and really enhance what you have. With the products I’m launching, you can keep it lightweight or you can build it up and that’s the beauty of it.”