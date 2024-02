NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Thursday received in his office, the new Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki, who came on an acquaintance visit.

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched onnbsp;the general situation and ways of coordination between the Algerian Embassy and the General Directorate of General Security.

Maj. Gen. Al-Baissari wished the Algerian ambassador success in his new mission.

