“Islamic Resistance” targets the enemy’s Al-Samaqa and Al-Ramta sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 03:55 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, and achieved direct hits.quot;

The Islamic Resistance also issued another statement, in which it announced that ldquo;its mujahideen targeted, at 04:12 pm on Thursday February, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, and achieved direct hits.rdquo;

nbsp;

=============