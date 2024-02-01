MP Khazen visits Bkerki: The campaign against Patriarch Rahi is denounced and rejected

NNA ndash; Member of Parliament, Farid Haikal Al-Khazen, on Thursday visited Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, in Bkerki, with whom he discussed the general situation in the country, according to MP Al-Khazenrsquo;s media office.

Following the meeting, MP Al-Khazen stressed that ldquo;the campaign against Patriarch Rahi is denounced and rejected, as Bkerke is a national edifice that brings together all the Lebanese.rdquo;

On the other hand, Patriarch Rahi met with MP George Atallah, who said on emerging that ldquo;The discussion dealt with various current matters locally and regionally.rdquo;

The Patriarch later received in Bkerki, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current developments on the local and regional arenas.

Among Bkerkirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Head of the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Bureau, Brigadier General Tony Moawad.

