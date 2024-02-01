Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    MP Khazen visits Bkerki: The campaign against Patriarch Rahi is denounced and rejected

    By

    Feb 1, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Member of Parliament, Farid Haikal Al-Khazen, on Thursday visited Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, in Bkerki, with whom he discussed the general situation in the country, according to MP Al-Khazenrsquo;s media office.

    Following the meeting, MP Al-Khazen stressed that ldquo;the campaign against Patriarch Rahi is denounced and rejected, as Bkerke is a national edifice that brings together all the Lebanese.rdquo;

    On the other hand, Patriarch Rahi met with MP George Atallah, who said on emerging that ldquo;The discussion dealt with various current matters locally and regionally.rdquo;

    The Patriarch later received in Bkerki, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current developments on the local and regional arenas.

    Among Bkerkirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Head of the Mount Lebanon Intelligence Bureau, Brigadier General Tony Moawad.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A theoretical model for evaluating the reliability of machine learning systems.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Travis Kelce says he WOULD do Hot Ones AGAIN, with his brother Jason, despite having trouble on his last appearance with the Chiefs star joking that he needed to go to the HOSPITAL and that his stomach hurt.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Trump is now vastly more popular than Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina: poll

    Feb 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    A theoretical model for evaluating the reliability of machine learning systems.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Travis Kelce says he WOULD do Hot Ones AGAIN, with his brother Jason, despite having trouble on his last appearance with the Chiefs star joking that he needed to go to the HOSPITAL and that his stomach hurt.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Trump is now vastly more popular than Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina: poll

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    Tim Cook has finally been photographed wearing Apple’s new face computer

    Feb 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy