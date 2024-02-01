Tim Cook next to the Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook has finally been photographed with the Vision Pro strapped to his head.It’s a notable moment since Cook and other Apple execs were not previously seen wearing the headset.In an interview, Cook said the device has come a long way from where it started.

Tim Cook has finally been photographed wearing Apple’s new face computer, the Vision Pro, as part of a Vanity Fair cover story.

“I’ve known for years we would get here.” Ahead of the release of @Apple Vision Pro, @NickBilton sat down with CEO @Tim_Cook to discuss the device’s origin story, how spatial computing could alter our daily lives, and Cook’s vision for the future. 🔗: https://t.co/IOZfM6YsNx pic.twitter.com/HBzKGsV8BL — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 1, 2024

It’s a notable moment given that Cook and other Apple executives were noticeably not photographed wearing the headset when it was announced in June, nor in the time since.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset blends a virtual experience with real-life surroundings, thanks to high-end passthrough cameras and high-resolution screens.

With a price tag of $3,499, the Vision Pro arrives in stores on Friday and comes with 256GB of internal storage. The headset has two Apple Silicon chips and can be used with a battery pack for two hours. If it’s plugged in, it can be used continuously.

There will also be 600 new apps and games available for the headset at launch, Apple said on Thursday.

Apple’s much-anticipated headset is the first major product line that the company has launched since the Apple Watch in 2014.

The company has prepped for the launch for months, offering free demos and behind-the-scenes videos on its creation.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Cook said he watched Season Three of “Ted Lasso” on his ceiling using the device, and that it’s come a long way from the “monster” of an apparatus that he first tried out during the research stage.

If you don’t want to pay $3,499 to buy the device, you can go to a participating Apple Store for a first-come-first-serve free demo, starting Friday.

