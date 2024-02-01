LaKeith Stanfield Sued by Nanny for Alleged Refusal to Pay

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A nanny for actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife filed a lawsuit Thursday after allegedly not being paid after a harrowing New York trip that included sleepless nights and no time to eat.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that Stanfield and his wife, Trice Stanfield, violated numerous labor code violations during an October 2023 trip. The lawsuit states that the couple hired Monica Sawyer as a $500-a-day travel nanny for their New York City trip with their infant. During the 8-day trip, Sawyer alleges that she barely had time to eat, sleep, or shower because of the constant requests from Stanfield and his wife. She claims that the Oscar-nominated actor and his model wife have yet to pay her for the harrowing trip.

“This is a stunning case of elitism by two celebrities who can clearly afford to pay Ms. Sawyer. They could have just shown her even a modicum of respect and humanity and merely paid her for the time she worked and all this would be moot,” Sawyer’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a Thursday statement. “But given their failure to pay and dismissive attitudes, we’re now forced to seek legal remedies for Ms. Sawyer, and the case is clear.”

