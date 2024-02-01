Team Steve James and Alex Gibney for AI Docuseries ‘Mind vs. Machine’

Steve James, the Oscar-nominated director behind Hoop dreams and Life itselfwill address AI in the documentary series Mind versus machinewhich has Alex Gibney as producer.

Closer Media and Anonymous Content, who are working with Gibney on his upcoming Elon Musk documentary Muskare financing the project and also producing alongside Collective Hunch’s James and Gibney, Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink.

New York Times Technology correspondent Cade Metz will executive produce with Zhang Xin, William Horberg and Joey Marra of Closer Media, and Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw and David Levine of Anonymous Content.

According to the announcement, the project is described as “a five-part landmark documentary series artfully crafted from a combination of interviews, archival footage, dramatic re-enactments, artificial intelligence visualizations and cutting-edge special effects, that is definitive in its accessibility.” incomparable to key themes. inventors, scientists, futurists and thinkers, including Geoffrey Hinton, Yann LeCun, Ray Kurzweil, Deborah Raji and Meghan O’Gieblyn.” For the project, the producers have chosen two books: Metz’s Genius creators and Meghan O’Gieblyn God, Human, Animals, Machine.

The synopsis continues: “In addition, the team has unprecedented access to the provocative, never-before-seen writings of notorious anti-technologist Ted Kaczynski, courtesy of the University.

from the Library of Michigan. The series will address the implications of AI for the future by exploring the personal journeys of those who brought us to this critical turning point and following key players in the field who are driving the technology that will transform life as we know it.”

Closer Media, Anonymous Content and UTA are selling the rights to the series, which does not yet have distribution.