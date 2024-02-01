Epstein Client Les Wexner Donated $100K to Pro-Israel Group

WWD
Ex-Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner is among the elite donors contributing to a powerful pro-Israel lobbying group that hauled $90 million in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks.
According to investigative news outlet The Lever, Wexner pledged $100,000 to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in 2023, alongside billionaire OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky, former Goldmach Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, and onetime Hillary Clinton strategist Mark Penn.
Wexner more recently has made headlines over his relationship with the late sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. In a trove of unsealed court filings, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre alleged that Wexner “participated in sex with minors” and sexually abused her. (The Ohio-based billionaire has denied these claims and has said he regrets ever meeting Epstein, whom he granted power of attorney in 1991, giving the trafficker control of his assets.)