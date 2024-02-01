Nurse Nabbed After Leaving Swanky Hotel Key at Capitol Riot, Feds Say

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A North Carolina woman was arrested Thursday and charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 thanks to a hotel key card she left at the scene.

Sandra Lee Hodges, 61, occupied a Senate office at one point that day with far-right “celebrity” Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet—but she insists she was simply “sucked into the building” by the angry mob, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Washington, D.C. federal court.

On the way back out, the feds say Hodges dropped the key card to her hotel room, which subsequently led law enforcement directly to her front door.

