Tim Cook says Apple’s earliest version of the Vision Pro was a ‘monster’ you couldn’t even wear

The Apple Vision Pro launches in the US on February 2.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Reviewers say the Apple Vision Pro can feel heavy, but it’s at least lighter than it used to be.CEO Tim Cook told Vanity Fair an early version he tried years ago was a “monster” of an “apparatus.””You weren’t really wearing it at that time,” he said. “It wasn’t wearable by any means of the imagination.”

If you thought the Apple Vision Pro was bulky now, wait’ll you hear what it was like before.

Apple CEO Tim Cook likened an early version of the company’s $3,500 mixed-reality headset to “a monster” of “an apparatus.”

“You weren’t really wearing it at that time,” he told Vanity Fair in an article published Thursday. “It wasn’t wearable by any means of the imagination.”

Cook was referring to his first time wearing a version of the Vision Pro several years ago.

The early device had large fans on either side of the wearer’s face, as well as wires extending from it that stretched into another room and hooked up to a supercomputer, Vanity Fair reported.

The Vision Pro of today, of course, has a much more streamlined design.

Still, it has some heft to it. Multiple reviews of the Vision Pro say the metal-and-glass device can feel heavy on your face after a while — and even uncomfortably warm.

The device weighs between 21.2 and 22.9 ounces, depending on a few factors, according to Apple.

There’s the matter of whether you use the Solo Knit or Dual Loop headband to wear the headset, as well as the Light Seal, which is meant to block out light from your surroundings and act as a cushion so the device rests more comfortably on your face.

The spatial computing headset launches in the US on Friday.

Apple Store locations will also be offering free demos on a first-come, first-served basis this weekend.

Read the original article on Business Insider