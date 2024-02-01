From Sony Creator to Creator: Inside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The current creators of Spider-Man grew up worshiping Marvel superheroes. Beyond this shared love of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, these creative minds approach his craft in strikingly similar and divergent ways. Exploring how creators across different mediums approach creating unique stories with shared characters is endlessly fascinating.

That’s why we’re excited to reveal a new entry in Sony’s Creator to Creator series, featuring some key people responsible for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This two-part series includes:

Bryan Intihar, Senior Creative Director, Insomniac Games

Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director, Insomniac Games

Robert “Bobby” Coddington, Senior Director of Animation, Insomniac Games

Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director of Marvel Games

Joaquim Dos Santos, Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kemp Powers, Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Justin K Thompson, director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The first part of the Creator to Creator series delves into everything from authentically portraying Marvel superheroes in movies and games to the parallel ties between the Spider-Men and the creative teams that bring them to life.

In the first part, Coddington reflects on the fundamental lessons of Marvel artists and how to pose heroes dynamically. Thompson explains how technology has evolved to where it is no longer the main obstacle to telling visually complex stories, like those in the Spider-Verse. Chew reveals his enthusiasm and sense of duty by creating convincing symbiote tentacles in the game. Finally, Intihar discusses how the bond between Peter and Miles reminds him of growing up alongside his fellow Insomniac developers.

We also had the opportunity to speak with the Insomniac Games team who participated in the Creator to Creator series and ask them to share what they learned and what they think will stick with them in these conversations:

“It was inspiring to talk to another creative team working on the Spider-Man universe and discover that we were all dealing with similar issues and challenges regardless of the medium.”

– Jacinda Chew, Senior Art Director, Insomniac Games

“That’s our big responsibility… to create a place where someone who is young and insecure and doesn’t see a future for themselves says, ‘that’s mine.’”

– Robert “Bobby” Coddington, Senior Director of Animation, Insomniac Games

“I am a better Insomniac and a better creative director thanks to (Bobby and Jacinda). “For me, the game represents what it feels like to be part of this team.”

–Bryan Intihar, Senior Creative Director, Insomniac Games

Stay tuned for the second part of Sony’s Creator to Creator series featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, coming soon. February 5th.