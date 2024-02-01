MPTF Adds Paramount’s Nicole Clemens and Producer John Goldwyn to Board of Directors

The Motion Picture & Television Fund is taking action on its board of directors.

The organization has expanded the roster from 12 to 21 members by moving six existing members of its board of governors to the board of directors and adding three new executives to the ranks. New blood includes Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios; veteran producer and Hollywood royalty John Goldwyn, who serves as head of John Goldwyn Prods.; and attorney María Rodríguez, managing partner of the Los Angeles office of McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

Among those joining the board are UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian, Warner Bros. Pictures executive vice president of production and senior advisor Kevin McCormick, veteran executive Peter Rice, Sunswept Entertainment’s Karen Rosenfelt, the nominated production company to the Oscar Emma Thomas and John Wells Prods. Director John Wells.

The measures come as the industry continues to recover from back-to-back labor strikes in 2023, work stoppages that led countless industry professionals to seek support and resources from the MPTF at a time when the organization itself was navigating turbulent waters due to tax collection. funds and other challenges.

In a joint statement, Board Chairman Jim Gianopulos and MPTF Executive Director Bob Beitcher were optimistic that we are now in difficult times. “With a solid financial foundation and clear goals ahead,” they said, “we felt this was a great time to strengthen the board with a diverse group of industry leaders, many of them long-time donors and committee members, “all committed to the mission and vision of the MPTF.”

Beitcher added: “Many of our new board members have served on other MPTF boards and committees, and all are very committed to ensuring that the MPTF continues to improve the lives of our working and retired industry members and is financially strong. to carry out the mission of taking care of our own.”

For her part, Clemens said she feels “incredibly honored” to join the board. “I am honored to be part of the team that helps ensure the MPTF is here for generations to come.”