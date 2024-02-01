Republicans Use ‘Bunk’ Speech Translation to Attack Ilhan Omar

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing fire from the diehard right in Congress after her recent remarks about Somalia were mistranslated on social media.

On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a censure resolution against Omar, calling her a “foreign agent of a foreign country,” accusing her of treason, and pushing for her deportation.

She questioned Omar’s loyalty to the U.S. over comments the Minnesota lawmaker made in Somali on Saturday. In a translation of her speech that spread online, Omar, who is a Somali refugee, was misquoted as referring to herself as a “Somalian first” and “Muslim second.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.