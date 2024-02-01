Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    News

    Republicans Use ‘Bunk’ Speech Translation to Attack Ilhan Omar

    By

    Feb 1, 2024 , , , , ,
    Republicans Use ‘Bunk’ Speech Translation to Attack Ilhan Omar

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing fire from the diehard right in Congress after her recent remarks about Somalia were mistranslated on social media.

    On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a censure resolution against Omar, calling her a “foreign agent of a foreign country,” accusing her of treason, and pushing for her deportation.

    She questioned Omar’s loyalty to the U.S. over comments the Minnesota lawmaker made in Somali on Saturday. In a translation of her speech that spread online, Omar, who is a Somali refugee, was misquoted as referring to herself as a “Somalian first” and “Muslim second.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lewis Hamilton’s explosive move to Ferrari is CONFIRMED, with the Briton releasing a heartfelt statement thanking Mercedes ahead of the move in 2025 as he looks to finally win an eighth world title.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    These women support the right to abortion. They are still voting for Trump.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News Politics

    RFK Jr. blames young campaign staffer for TikTok thirst trap comment

    Feb 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Lewis Hamilton’s explosive move to Ferrari is CONFIRMED, with the Briton releasing a heartfelt statement thanking Mercedes ahead of the move in 2025 as he looks to finally win an eighth world title.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    These women support the right to abortion. They are still voting for Trump.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News Politics

    RFK Jr. blames young campaign staffer for TikTok thirst trap comment

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    China’s flailing property market is finally showing signs of bottoming

    Feb 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy