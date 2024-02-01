Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    ‘Scrambled’ Should Make Leah McKendrick Our Next Comedy Star

    Feb 1, 2024
    ‘Scrambled’ Should Make Leah McKendrick Our Next Comedy Star

    Courtesy of Lionsgate

    Scrambled might open on a wedding scene, but our lead character, Nellie Robinson, is nowhere near her “settling down” era. For one thing, she’s not the one getting married. Instead, she’s on hand as a bridesmaid. (She’s the one the bride hopes might have cocaine in her purse.) Nellie doesn’t have a big career or a big relationship, either—just a jewelry business that acquaintances annoyingly describe as her “little” Etsy thing.

    In other words, Nellie is a millennial stereotype, and on top of that, she’s far from happy about it. The worst part? At the age of 34, our red-headed Petra Pan-like protagonist finds out that her fertility is already singing its swan song. If she ever hopes to have biological children, she’ll need to freeze her eggs.

    Leah McKendrick, who wrote, directed, and stars in Scrambled, plays Nellie as spiky but tender, as she navigates a never-ending march of baby showers, judgmental conversations, and double standards. Although the film itself can feel a little undercooked, especially toward the end, McKendrick’s performance will leave you wanting more. With any luck, her highwire act of a performance will lead to even more complex leading roles in future comedies.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    Lewis Hamilton’s explosive move to Ferrari is CONFIRMED, with the Briton releasing a heartfelt statement thanking Mercedes ahead of the move in 2025 as he looks to finally win an eighth world title.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News

    These women support the right to abortion. They are still voting for Trump.

    Feb 1, 2024
    News Politics

    RFK Jr. blames young campaign staffer for TikTok thirst trap comment

    Feb 1, 2024

