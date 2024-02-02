Fired ‘SNL’ Cast Member Snags Bud Light Sponsorship

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Bud Light announced a new partnership with comedian Shane Gillis—who famously lost a Saturday Night Live gig after his racist and homophobic remarks went viral—on Monday in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour,” the post read, alongside a photo of the comedian flashing a thumbs-up in a brewery.

In September, Gillis’ second stand-up special Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs topped the Netflix charts, marking a comeback for the funnyman who was fired from SNL in 2019 after videos surfaced of him using ethnic and gay slurs.

