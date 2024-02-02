Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    News

    Michigan School Shooter’s Mom Blames Husband for Giving Troubled Son a Gun

    By

    Feb 2, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Michigan School Shooter’s Mom Blames Husband for Giving Troubled Son a Gun

    Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

    Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teenage gunman who killed four people and injured seven more at the Michigan high school he attended, pointed the finger at her husband in dramatic testimony Thursday as part of a trial to determine her own culpability for the 2021 bloodbath.

    She denied responsibility for buying and storing the gun her son Ethan Crumbley used in the shooting, instead fingering her husband as the one ultimately responsible for allowing him access to the firearm.

    “I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was his thing,” Crumbley said, telling the jury that her husband was the one who handled the firearm their son would later use to murder his classmates.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Facebook owner Meta to pay first dividend as three tech giants post excellent numbers

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Hacker reveals how easily he can steal all your data from your iPhone and empty your bank accounts: ‘It takes ten seconds’

    Feb 2, 2024
    News Politics

    Matt Gaetz deposed Kevin McCarthy and the donations came pouring in

    Feb 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Facebook owner Meta to pay first dividend as three tech giants post excellent numbers

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Hacker reveals how easily he can steal all your data from your iPhone and empty your bank accounts: ‘It takes ten seconds’

    Feb 2, 2024
    News Politics

    Matt Gaetz deposed Kevin McCarthy and the donations came pouring in

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Yes, the moon is shrinking but that’s not the disturbing news scientists discovered that could threaten future NASA missions

    Feb 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy