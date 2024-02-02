Michigan School Shooter’s Mom Blames Husband for Giving Troubled Son a Gun

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teenage gunman who killed four people and injured seven more at the Michigan high school he attended, pointed the finger at her husband in dramatic testimony Thursday as part of a trial to determine her own culpability for the 2021 bloodbath.

She denied responsibility for buying and storing the gun her son Ethan Crumbley used in the shooting, instead fingering her husband as the one ultimately responsible for allowing him access to the firearm.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was his thing,” Crumbley said, telling the jury that her husband was the one who handled the firearm their son would later use to murder his classmates.

