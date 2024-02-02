Queenslander wins $200 million Powerball prize: ‘What a way to start 2024!’

<!–

The Lott officials are hunting for the winner of the second Division 1 in tonight’s record-breaking $200 million Powerball draw.

The unregistered player from Queensland scooped a whopping $100 million prize to become the second biggest lottery winner in Australian history, but may yet to find his luck.

Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was eagerly awaiting the moment when the second Powerball winner would discover their prize.

‘What a way to start 2024!’ she said.

‘We can’t wait to unite this mystery winner with their life-changing prize and have that incredibly special conversation about what their future could hold.

‘Up to half of Australian adults spent the past week dreaming of what could be and how their future could change had they won division one in the record-breaking $200 million Powerball draw.

‘Well, this player doesn’t have to dream anymore!

‘We encourage all Queensland players to check their entries because you may discover you’ve won a life-changing prize.

‘If you discover you are the multi-millionaire we are looking for, call 131 868 to start the process of claiming your prize.’

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1446 on Thursday, February 1, 2024 were 12, 33, 23, 35, 1, 26 and 32​. The all-important Powerball number was 10.

There were two winning entries from the First Division in Powerball across Australia

1446 – One each in Queensland and New South Wales.

A mother who won half of the $200 million jackpot last night plans to quit her job immediately and travel the world.

The woman and her husband, from SIngleton in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, had their lives “turned upside down” on Thursday evening after checking their ticket and seeing that all their numbers matched the record-breaking $200 million draw.

The Singleton couple received a call from The Lott on the first ring in pure excitement after winning the top prize.

“It’s a lot of money, a lot of money to fathom,” the woman told a Lott official.

“I mean, you joke about winning, but you never expect it to happen to you.

‘My partner is here with me now, he is a bit in shock. He loves his job, so I don’t know if he’ll retire.’

She said that while her partner may continue to work, she will “absolutely” retire early.

While the couple will take the opportunity to celebrate the life-changing win this weekend and plan a trip around the world, they are also making sure to support their children.

“It’s going to help our kids tremendously,” she said.