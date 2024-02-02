Lawyer For Georgia Special Prosecutor’s Wife Denies Conspiring With Trump Crony

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The divorce lawyer representing Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s estranged wife denied allegations on Wednesday that she coordinated her request to subpoena Fani Willis with a Donald Trump crony’s efforts to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney from the election interference case.

Andrea Hastings, who is representing Joycelyn Wade in the ongoing matrimonial battle, told Alive11 that she learned of a possible romantic relationship between her client’s husband and Willis “immediately before Christmas” and filed her request to subpoena after the New Year. That same day, Trump aide Mike Roman’s lawyer filed a motion seeking to disqualify the DA and special prosecutor in the racketeering case because they were allegedly having an “improper” relationship and going on lavish trips courtesy of Wade’s paycheck.

“We’re not connected with the other case,” Hastings said. “We are seeking similar information about the same people but for different purposes. And it’s important to me that people understand that.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.