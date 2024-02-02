Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Christian Ziegler Told His Wife to ‘Hunt’ For Sex Partners

    Christian Ziegler Told His Wife to ‘Hunt’ For Sex Partners

    Former Florida GOP chair Christian Ziegler and his wife, Bridgetknown for promoting “family values” and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric—first had a sexual encounter with his rape accuser in 2021 as they “hunted” for a threesome partner, new police records reveal.

    While Sarasota cops recently dropped sexual battery charges against Ziegler, who was accused of raping a longtime friend in October, they referred a video voyeurism case to the State Attorney’s Office in connection to footage he recorded of his victim.

    Documents from the rape probe, reported in outlets including the Florida Trident and Sarasota Herald-Tribune, show the Zieglers discussing the accuser via text message, with Bridget sharing worries about the woman’s well-being.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

