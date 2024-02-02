Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews Hailed as Hero After Mid-Flight Emergency

    Jessica Rapfogel/Reuters

    Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been hailed as a hero for potentially saving woman’s life during a “genuinely scary” mid-air emergency on a Southwest Airlines flight on Thursday.

    The ordeal was detailed by Andrew Springs, another passenger aboard the four-hour flight between Phoenix and Baltimore, who recounted what he witnessed in a series of posts to X.

    Springs said Andrews was alerted to the crisis after a nurse and doctor on the flight couldn’t find a strong pulse for the woman. With her blood pressure “extremely low,” Springs said Andrews—who’s had Type 1 diabetes since he was a child—called out that she may be suffering from having an abnormal blood-sugar level.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

