Haley: Taylor Swift is ‘the last thing I think we need to be worried about’

Nikki Haley is not buying into the Taylor Swift conspiracy theories.

“Taylor Swift is allowed to have a boyfriend. Taylor Swift is a good artist. I’ve taken my daughter to Taylor Swift concerts before,” the GOP presidential candidate said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday. “You know, to have a conspiracy theory of all of this is bizarre. Nobody knows who she’s going to endorse. But I can’t believe that that’s overtaken our national politics.”

Haley’s comments came amid the spread of conspiratorial thinking on the right in recent days that the upcoming Super Bowl is fixed in favor of Swift’s beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to give Swift a prime platform to deliver an endorsement of President Joe Biden.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on X on Monday.

That’s only one of several conspiracy theories about Swift — who endorsed Biden in 2020 — being circulated on the right. After Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Swift was part of a government psy-op, the Pentagon issued an official statement denying the accusations.

Though Swift has yet to offer Biden her endorsement in the 2024 election, Donald Trump recently complained that he is “more popular” than Swift, and an ally to the former president pledged a “holy war” against the singer, Rolling Stone reported.

Haley, on the other hand, seemed unconcerned with Swift’s endorsement.

“The last thing I think we need to be worried about is who Taylor Swift is dating and what conspiracy theory is gonna have her endorsing a person for president,” Haley said.