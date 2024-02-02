Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Haley Walks Back Bizarre Texas Secession Comment: 'Nobody's Going to Do That'

    Haley Walks Back Bizarre Texas Secession Comment: 'Nobody's Going to Do That'

    Nikki Haley was forced to clean up a bizarre gaffe Thursday after claiming during an interview that she would let Texas secede from the United States if elected president.

    Following her comments Wednesday, she told Fox News that the question—and her answer—was merely a hypothetical that would never happen, despite the fact that tensions between Texas officials and President Joe Biden’s administration are as strained as ever.

    Haley was criticized heavily for the comments she made Wednesday during a podcast interview with Charlamagne tha God, in which she said of Texas: “If that whole state says we don’t want to be part of America anymore, I mean, that’s their decision to make.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

