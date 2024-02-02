Devonport bouncy castle operator pleads not guilty to safety breaches in the tragic deaths of six primary school children in Hillcrest

<!–

A bouncy castle operator accused of workplace safety breaches following the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy that killed six children has pleaded not guilty.

Chace Harrison, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Zane Mellor, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan and Peter Dodt were killed after the inflatable castle was lifted into the air in December 2021.

They enjoyed end-of-year celebrations with classmates at the school oval in Devonport, Tasmania’s north-west.

Rosemary Anne Gamble, the operator of a company called Taz-Zorb that supplied and installed the castle, was charged in November with failing to comply with workplace health and safety requirements.

Gamble appeared in Devonport District Court on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.

She was granted bail and is expected to appear in court in March.

It is said that the castle was tied to four of the eight anchor points.

It is also alleged that the pegs were not installed at the recommended 45 degree angle and that manufacturer recommended pegs, or a suitable alternative, were not used.

According to court documents, seven students were at the castle when a “significant” weather event occurred, causing the castle to become loose and fly through the air.

They fell from the castle, while a fan attached to the castle to keep it inflated hit a nearby student.

It is alleged that Gamble failed to ensure that the anchor system was sufficient to prevent the castle from rising and that there was a pin at each anchor point in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Gamble arrived at the school with two workers and set up the castle and zorb balls.

It is also alleged that she failed to provide workers with information, including the manufacturer’s manual for the castle.