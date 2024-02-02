Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charge Near Nashville

NASHVILLE – Country music sensation Darius Rucker was apprehended in Williamson County, Tennessee, for alleged drug-related offenses, as per the sheriff’s office. According to WSMV, Rucker is accused of simple possession, casual exchange, and violation of registration law. He was granted release on Thursday after posting a $10,500 bond.

“Darius Rucker is actively collaborating with law enforcement in connection to misdemeanor allegations,” said Mark Puryear, Rucker’s spokesperson.

The type of drug in question was not detailed in the report.

