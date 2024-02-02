Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    News

    Trump Is Botching His Already Dismal Shot With Women Voters

    By

    Feb 2, 2024 , , , , ,
    Trump Is Botching His Already Dismal Shot With Women Voters

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    If Donald Trump doesn’t change his campaign’s trajectory, the voter gender gap will be a gender grand canyon by November, as hordes of women run screaming away from the presumptive nominee, earning Joe Biden a second term.

    According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 58 percent of female registered voters now support Biden—an increase that propelled Biden to a six-point lead against Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup. As of Dec. 2023, Biden’s support among women was just 53 percent and has grown by five points in just the last month.

    This raises an obvious question: What changed between December and January?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Russian strike in Ukraine kills two French nationals, says Kherson governor

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    The great dry run of D-Day: how a top-secret operation in a small Highland village helped the Allies defeat Hitler’s legions (with the help of 8,000 sheep, 50 pigs and some VERY reluctant evacuees)

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Olivia Colman shows off her peroxide blonde hairstyle as she arrives at the Burberry party at Harrods in a green plaid trench coat

    Feb 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Russian strike in Ukraine kills two French nationals, says Kherson governor

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    The great dry run of D-Day: how a top-secret operation in a small Highland village helped the Allies defeat Hitler’s legions (with the help of 8,000 sheep, 50 pigs and some VERY reluctant evacuees)

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Olivia Colman shows off her peroxide blonde hairstyle as she arrives at the Burberry party at Harrods in a green plaid trench coat

    Feb 2, 2024
    News

    Florida Homes Erupt in Flames After Plane Plummets From Engine Failure

    Feb 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy