Trump Is Botching His Already Dismal Shot With Women Voters

If Donald Trump doesn’t change his campaign’s trajectory, the voter gender gap will be a gender grand canyon by November, as hordes of women run screaming away from the presumptive nominee, earning Joe Biden a second term.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, 58 percent of female registered voters now support Biden—an increase that propelled Biden to a six-point lead against Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup. As of Dec. 2023, Biden’s support among women was just 53 percent and has grown by five points in just the last month.

This raises an obvious question: What changed between December and January?

