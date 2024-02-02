Florida Homes Erupt in Flames After Plane Plummets From Engine Failure

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

Firefighters have been dispatched to extinguish flames at multiple homes in Clearwater, Florida, after a small plane suffered an engine failure and crashed into a mobile home park on Thursday night.

Few details about the crash were immediately released, but Clearwater fighters said it called on neighboring agencies for assistance after “multiple homes” caught fire.

Authorities have not said how many people were injured or killed in the crash and ensuing blaze, which the Federal Aviation Administration said broke out around 7 p.m.

