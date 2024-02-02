Olivia Colman shows off her peroxide blonde hairstyle as she arrives at the Burberry party at Harrods in a green plaid trench coat

<!–

Olivia Colman showed off her short blonde hair while attending the Burberry takeover at Harrods for the department store’s 175th anniversary on Thursday.

The actress, 50, looked incredible in a green and white checked trench coat for the event, held at the Brompton Road store.

Olivia, who dyed her hair blonde late last year for the Wonka premiere, paired the designer trench coat with a green plaid dress.

The Crown star carried her belongings in a matching printed bag and showed off a glamorous makeup palette.

Olivia elevated her figure with a pair of beige leather boots and accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

The store floor was transformed to provide an immersive brand experience, with new goalkeeper uniforms designed by the British brand.

comes after olivia reflected on filming sex scenes with on-screen lover Michael Ward in Empire of Light and opened up about the moment she discovered her mother is five years younger than her.

The actress and Top Boy star, 25, opened up about some “slightly embarrassing” moments during filming while speaking on The Graham Norton Show which aired on New Year’s Eve.

The Sam Mendes-directed 1917 romantic drama stars Olivia as film director, Hilary, who develops a relationship with a ticket seller, Stephen, played by the much younger Michael.

Olivia said of the intimate scenes: “There was one particular moment where I was straddling Michael in a compromising and slightly embarrassing situation and he said: ‘Today is my mum’s birthday.’

When he said he was 43, I said, “Okay, stop talking!”

When asked if the role was written especially for her, Olivia said: “Apparently it was.” But Sam is so nice that he would say that anyway. He was watching The Crown at the time and thought of me.

‘We had a Zoom conversation during lockdown and I said ‘okay, yeah’ before I knew what it was about. “It’s an incredible honor for him to write something for me.”

Olivia showed off her bold new look at the world premiere of Wonka at London’s Royal Festival Hall last year (left), just 24 hours before she had her brown locks (right).

‘It was an incredible part thank God. Can you imagine if she had been trash?’

Michael, speaking about working with Olivia, said later in the show: “It was an amazing experience. It was amazing just sharing the same space. I learned a lot about being a real person – everyone had a real sense of humanity.

“If Olivia had been rude, I would have thought that this is how I have to be to achieve a certain level of success, but the fact that she is so charming showed me that I can be a good person and still be successful.”

Empire Of Light is a love story “set in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.”

Filming on the project began in early February in Margate. The seaside town was transported back to the 1980s when developers transformed the area surrounding the Dreamland amusement park.