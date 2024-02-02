Zendaya shines in leather looks alongside Dune 2 co-stars Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet as they arrive to film Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

Zendaya showed off her edgy style when she was spotted arriving to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles with her Dune 2 co-stars Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet on Thursday.

The Euphoria star, 27, sizzled in an all-black leather ensemble that showed off her toned tummy as she headed to the El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood to promote the highly anticipated film.

The look consisted of a long-sleeved black jacket that was left partially unbuttoned at the bottom, and tight black pants and boots that showed off her model-like physique.

Meanwhile, Florence, 28, cut an elegant figure in a white slip dress with a crochet-style top, which she teamed with white heels and a black coat.

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothée, 28, coordinated with Zendaya in a black look, sporting leather pants with silver zippers, a black hooded vest, and black boots.

Zendaya wore her dark hair slicked back for the TV appearance. She accentuated her features with bronze makeup, including a touch of eyeshadow and matte lipstick.

Florence wore her bleached blonde locks parted on the side and styled in a slight pompadour.

The Oppenheimer star paired the look with black sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.

Her co-star Austin Butler, 32, was also in attendance and arrived in a black coat and matching button-down shirt, pants and boots.

Zendaya plays the mysterious Chani in Dune, a young Fremen who becomes Paul’s (Chalamet) love interest.

The star was greeted by her fans when she arrived.

Florence looked elegant in a white slip dress with a crochet-style top, which she paired with white heels and a black coat.

The Oppenheimer star paired the look with black sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.

He was wearing leather pants with silver zippers, a black hooded vest, and black boots.

Dune: Part Two was originally intended to be released on October 20, 2023 before being delayed to November 17 and then March 15, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

After multiple delays, the film will hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

The sci-fi sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is being co-produced with Legendary Entertainment in addition to Warner Bros. Film Group.

Dune: Part One and Part Two are based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which was originally published in 1965.

One of the first attempts to adapt the novel into a film was led by director Alejandro Jodorowsky, and although the project was ultimately cancelled, his efforts were documented in the 2013 film Jodorowsky’s Dune.

David Lynch went on to direct an adaptation of Dune, which was critically panned upon its release in 1984.

Villeneuve joined remakes of the project in 2016, and Dune: Part One was finally released in 2021.

The feature received positive reviews from critics and currently has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dune: Part One also won six of the ten Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.

The film’s sequel was not formally greenlit until after the release of the first film, although it was put into production just days after the debut of Dune: Part One.

Filming for the film took place from July to December last year, and took place in locations including Budapest and Abu Dhabi.

Villeneuve has also expressed his desire to direct a third feature film in the series, which would be based on Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah.