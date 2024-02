Israel prepared to advance its war on Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis, as diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire accelerated. Â More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering in this area. Meanwhile, diplomats await Hamas response to ceasefire proposal that could see a 40-day pause in fighting and hostage releases. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.Â

