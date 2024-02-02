Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Claims Kate Middleton Was in a Coma Are ‘Total Nonsense,’ Palace Sources Say

    Claims on Spanish TV that Kate Middleton‘s life was in “great danger” and that she was put into an induced coma have been dismissed as “total nonsense,” and “fundamentally, totally made-up,” by a palace source.

    The claims were made by Spanish journalist Concha Calleja the day before Kate was released from hospital after abdominal surgery, the Times of London reported.

    Kate’s life, Calleja said, “was in great danger” after the operation, and that doctors had to save her life. Calleja said she had “spoken to an aide from the royal household in a completely off-the-record manner,” which the Palace denies.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

