    Stephen Colbert Finds Some Rare Good 2024 News for Joe Biden

    Stephen Colbert Finds Some Rare Good 2024 News for Joe Biden

    As the presidential election looms closer, Americans are feeling some serious déjà vu. From the Super Bowl to Super Tuesday, Stephen Colbert says “it’s like we’re watching a rerun of 2020.”

    Next weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII—just as they did four years ago. “Unless something crazy happens, it’s Trump v. Biden” in the upcoming presidential election, The Late Show host shared on Thursday. While recent polls have repeatedly put Trump ahead of Biden in 2024, a new Quinnipiac poll has the current president surging six points ahead of his predecessor—and Colbert could seemingly not be happier.

    “Thank god,” Colbert exclaimed. “Some good news in an otherwise depressing reality. This is like finding some punch in a turd bowl.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

