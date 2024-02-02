Charles Barkley destroys Celtics en route to shocking loss to short-handed Lakers

celts

They win games with talent, Ernie. “They don’t win with toughness and defense.”

Charles Barkley didn’t hold back against the Celtics during Thursday’s TNT broadcast. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley has made a successful career out of speaking his mind.

And the opinion host didn’t hold back Thursday night when talking about the Boston Celtics.

Earlier this season, Barkley had high praise for the Celtics, guaranteeing that Boston would raise its 18th flag in June.

But with Boston trailing by double digits at halftime to a shorthanded Lakers team on Thursday, Barkley changed his mind.

“I’ll say this: I’m almost off the train.” Barkley said during TNT’s Halftime Report.

The Celtics entered Thursday’s home game against their biggest rival as heavy favorites.

Not only is Boston at the top of the NBA standings with 37 wins this year, but the Lakers (23-25) were taking the field without their two best players: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Even without those two Hall of Famers leading the way, the Lakers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back against Joe Mazzulla’s team.

Los Angeles finished Thursday’s eventual 114-105 victory with a shooting percentage from beyond the arc of 52.8 percent (19 of 36), while Boston committed 15 turnovers.

During halftime, Barkley criticized Boston for its recent habit of downplaying its competition and losing to other top NBA contenders.

“I don’t know if they can. I’ll tell you why,” Barkley said of Boston’s chances of winning a title. “I’ve seen them twice against elite teams in the last two weeks. This [game] Tonight is going to make my point even clearer. So two weeks ago I was like, ‘Okay, I want to watch them play the Denver Nuggets.’

“Denver came in there and whipped them. …The Clippers are coming to town. I say, ‘I want to see them.’ Because those are the two best teams in the West. …And they trampled them. …Now I’m watching tonight. They win games with talent, Ernie. “They don’t win with toughness and defense.”

While Boston wasn’t exactly “trampled” by Denver in what amounted to a two-point loss on Jan. 19, the Celtics have had trouble winning games lately.

Jayson Tatum was the only Celtics player to top 20 points Thursday night, and Jaylen Brown finished with just eight points on 4-of-12 shooting.

“The only thing you have to be like a great player, and this is Tatum and Brown. You have to be tough,” Barkley said. “The team is going to play like its best player. Brown and Tatum are great players. But they are good kids. I’ve never met a great player who was a really good guy. … Tonight, this game should be over.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal agreed with Barkley’s criticism of Boston.

“You are downplaying your competition. And you don’t have that killer instinct,” O’Neal said. “So you were just relaxed with the ball. …They won’t let you embarrass them. You really have to beat them.

“And when you have that championship focus and mentality, it doesn’t matter who’s on the court. We have to beat you. And this team here? They’re supposed to beat this team. But that is why they are not ready for the championship yet.”

Barkley didn’t hold back after Thursday’s game was final.

“Worst loss of the season for the Celtics in your mind?” -Ernie Johnson “Easily… You have to win games in the playoffs tough… You have to be mentally strong… This team here, to me, has great talent, but they are mentally weak.” -Charles Barkley https://t.co/hfb1HowoQ7 pic.twitter.com/9eoMqXAjib – Horrible advertisement (@awfulannunciando) February 2, 2024

“Easily (the worst loss of the season),” Barkley said. “Those other two teams are contenders, the Nuggets and the Clippers. … I’m really worried about the mental toughness of my Celtics. Games are won with talent. You have to win games in the playoffs tough.

“You have to be mentally strong. You have to take care of the ball. For me, this team has great talent, but is mentally weak.”

The Celtics will have a chance to right the ship on Sunday when they host the Grizzlies on Marcus Smart’s return to Boston.