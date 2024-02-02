Jennifer Lopez bundles up in a luxurious fur coat and carries a Gucci monogram canvas bag while out and about in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her elevated street style while walking around New York City on Thursday.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer, 54, kept warm during the night out in a luxurious cream fur coat, underneath which she wore a printed T-shirt and gray track pants.

The mother of two paired the outfit with white sneakers and a white hat, and rocked her signature chunky gold hoop earrings.

The star, who recently wowed in a nipple bra for her Can’t Get Enough remix video, also accessorized with a small mint Valentino clutch and a Gucci ‘JLO’ monogrammed canvas tote bag.

The beauty used bright makeup to accentuate her features. Her brunette braids were tied back and protected by her hat.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress was first seen in a new sci-fi adventure film titled Atlas, during a Netflix video about her 2024 projects.

Lopez wore a black top with her hair curled in a shaggy style as she did with nude-toned makeup.

The Bronx native seemed terrified because things seemed to be going terribly wrong.

Atlas centers on a brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past.

He stars alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola in the film from director Brad Peyton and writer Aron Eli Coleite.

López produces Atlas through his production company Nuyorican Productions and his agreement with Netflix.

Lopez and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and her manager Benny Medina have a deal with the streaming service.

The pact with Netflix was announced in June 2021, where they will produce a series of films, television series and scripted and unscripted content, with a focus on projects that support diverse actresses, writers and filmmakers.

This comes after Trevor Noah said he thought it was a ‘joke’ when Lopez called him to ask him to appear in the Prime Video musical film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.

The 39-year-old comedian is one of several famous faces set to appear in the Hustlers star’s upcoming Prime Video musical film, which arrives alongside her new album of the same name on February 16.

López was last in director Niki Caro’s film The Mother, starring alongside Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci and Omari Hardwick.

And he was also in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and D’Arcy Carden.

Next up is his film This Is Me…Now, starring Derek Hough and Trevor Noah, which comes out this month.

Trevor admitted he was impressed when he was asked to take part. He said People magazine: “That was a random call where your phone rings, and it’s Jennifer Lopez, and you’re like, ‘This must be a joke.’

“And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her viewing experience, and you’re like, ‘Wow. “I mean, I don’t know what I’m doing, but it’s okay, I’ll join in.”

Joining Jennifer, her husband Ben Affleck and Trevor in the film are the likes of Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and Derek Hough, and the former ‘Daily Show’ host had a lot of fun. filming, although he has no idea what the final result will be like.

He said: “There’s a fun collection of people who have come together to celebrate an icon and someone who, in different genres, has really blazed their own trail.” It was fun.

‘I’m very excited to see what it is. The funny thing is, I don’t know much about this because they were very secretive about how they did it.

‘I only know my parts of what it is, but I don’t know everything. “I’m also waiting to see what it will be.”

In November, the Marry Me actress posted a video clip to her 253 million Instagram followers that revealed images from the new album.

The clip begins with ‘Hear It’. Look at it. Live it. Share it.’ in gold on green, which is the lucky color of singer Jenny From the Block.

The slide also has a picture of a hummingbird, which she says is one of her favorite birds in the past.

The 2002 album was inspired by Jennifer’s first relationship with her now-husband Ben Affleck, 51.

Ben and JLo reunited in May 2021 and married in 2022. Their new album is reportedly about the couple’s journey back after almost 20 years.