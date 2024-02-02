New College of Florida Dean Cracks Homophobic Jokes in Baffling Comedy Routine

YouTube

The newly installed dean of students at the New College of Florida cracked homophobic jokes and made a series of bizarre comments as part of a recent stand-up comedy routine—a bit that’s managed to enrage some students and alumni even as the university continues to stand behind him.

The man behind the tasteless jokes was David Rancourt, an ex-lobbyist who was part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ overhauling of the New College of Florida last year, which saw its old leadership stripped and filled largely with like-minded ideologues.

Rancourt, who oversees the university’s 700 students, joked about exposing himself to a fellow child—who he calls a bitch at one point—when he was in elementary school, a drill sergeant sticking a baton up his butt, and his Peace Corp battalion being raped by native men in the Amazon. He also spoke about his love for sex and beer.

Read more at The Daily Beast.