Guess who? The popular TV star looks unrecognizable as she shares a photo from when she was in her twenties.

She is the popular television presenter who hosted The Project for 13 years.

So can you identify this 43-year-old woman in the photo below of her in her twenties?

It’s none other than Carrie Bickmore.

The ageless beauty shared a photo on Instagram that showed her when she was 21 years old.

In the image, Carrie appeared to have a baby face and long blonde locks as she posed with a friend.

Carrie Bickmore looked unrecognizable as she shared a photo from her twenties. In the photo, Carrie on the right with a friend.

“This is 21,” he simply captioned the images.

Carrie’s post comes after she blushed on Wednesday after sharing a funny photo on social media.

The former Project presenter posted a gallery of snaps on Instagram that captured her partying with her friend Romanie while celebrating her partner’s birthday.

The first photo showed a beaming Carrie and her best friend showing off their best camera angles at a concert they attended.

However, the second photograph, which was taken moments later, captured Carrie blurred with her facial features distorted.

Carrie’s striking looks were out of focus when the camera snapped the photo too soon.

This isn’t Carrie’s first failed Instagram photo.

Last month, Bickmore was left searching for the delete button when she accidentally posted a makeup-free selfie online.

The Hit FM radio star shared more than she bargained for when she uploaded a reel of summer bikini snaps to her Instagram Stories just a few weeks ago.

The typically glamorous TV presenter quickly deleted the photo.

The candid selfie was only visible to her followers “for about 10 seconds”, one social media user told Daily Mail Australia.