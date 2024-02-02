An Australian supermarket worker makes an incredible 24-year-old find at work, hidden among the shelves

<!–

A supermarket worker came across a very nostalgic find when moving some old shelves.

An Australian man said his wife found a special edition Cadbury chocolate block from 24 years ago with the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games mascots printed on the wrapper.

The woman found the chocolate bar stuck between two heavy shelves that were being moved to make way for the store’s renovation.

‘My wife works in a supermarket and they were moving the shelves and this got stuck between two shelves. Still wrapped with chocolate inside,” the man said in a message to the Facebook group Old shops Australia.

The ‘Sydney 2000 Games Story Block’ had the three characters, Syd the platypus, Millie the echidna and Olly the Kookaburra on the front.

Also included in the package was one of six collectible storybooks about the Olympics.

The chocolate inside is well past its expiration date of July 30, 2001, but many wondered if it would still be safe to eat.

Images of the almost forgotten treat are circulating online, bringing back old memories for thousands of Australians.

One person noted that the packaging was made of paper and foil instead of the plastic used today.

Others pointed out the generous size of the chocolate block, at 250 grams compared to the 180 gram bars now available.

‘Oh wow!! This brings back memories!! An almost 24 year old block of chocolate!! Would anyone like to taste it?! Wondering how much it’s worth?! How long has it been since the supermarket had a good cleaning and update?! So many questions!’ a woman asked.

“Part of me wants this to go to a museum, part of me just wants to see it unpacked,” wrote a second.

“Phew, right out of nostalgia,” said a third, and another chimed in: “So moldy. I wonder what the storybook looks like.”

‘Is the ingredients list visible? Are they the same as now?’ someone wondered.

According to Approved food Chocolate is a non-perishable product that does not necessarily spoil, but its quality will deteriorate over time.

Milk and white chocolate can last for up to eight months, while dark varieties can be kept for up to three years.

Chocolate can be eaten well past its expiration date if you store it according to the instructions on the package, but the taste will not be very nice.