‘Family Values’ GOP Senate Hopeful Who’s Former MLB Star ‘Shuns Two Loving Boys, Locks Out Daughter Without Warning’ While Making Videos for Strangers on Cameo: Chaotic Love Life Inspired Gag by Golden Girls

Former MLB All-Star turned aspiring politician Steve Garvey has run into some trouble on the campaign trail as claims about his past begin to clash with his current platform of family values.

Garvey, 75, launched a bid last year for the California Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The former Dodgers and Los Angeles Padres standout is campaigning as a conservative moderate who hopes to return “moral integrity” and “personal responsibility” to Congress.

One small problem is that at least three of his seven children say that these are qualities that their father does not possess, as evidenced by neglect and/or years of abdicating his fatherly duties.

Former Dodger Steve Garvey with his wife Candace and some of their children at a ceremony in his honor before an MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 1, 2019.

Steve Garvey #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait. Garvey played for the Dodgers from 1969 to 1982.

Although he was once adored by the public for his impeccable reputation (as well as his skill with the bat), two years after his retirement from the MLB in 1989, Garvey got two women pregnant simultaneously and proceeded to marry his current wife, that she was not one of the two who were pregnant.

He said both pregnant women, one he was briefly engaged to, lied to him about being on birth control.

That spring, in an episode of ‘The Golden Girls,’ a character uttered the following phrase: ‘I just hope I’m not pregnant with Steve Garvey’s baby.’

He pledged, however, to “accept moral and financial responsibility” for illegitimate children, because “there is a right way and a wrong way to approach moral situations, and I believe this is the right thing to do.”

After a court-ordered paternity test showed Garvey was the father, he was ordered to pay child support.

At the time, he was also going through a complicated divorce from his first wife, with whom he had two children. With his current wife of 34 years, Candace, Garvey had three more children.

In a recent statement to the Los Angeles TimesThe two beloved sons, both 34, said they have never had any kind of tangible relationship with their father.

Slade Mendehall and Ashleigh Young wrote: “In our childhood, lawyers made multiple efforts to arrange a meeting or even a phone call with Mr. Garvey, but he declined every opportunity.”

“Therefore, we never met him and our only relationships with him were through the family court system.”

Mendenhall, a lawyer in Georgia, and Young, a homemaker stationed in Japan with her husband, a naval officer, say they maintain close relationships with some of their half-siblings.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey talked about how homeless people want to work after touring a homeless encampment in Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Garvey is a Republican running for the U.S. Senate and said who wants accountability for how money is spent to help. the homeless

Steve Garvey with his first wife Cynthia Garvey, Krishna’s mother

Mendenhall and Garvey have stories about their father and Steve Harvey’s abandonment.

The year Garvey got two women pregnant, nor his wife, a character in an episode of ‘The Golden Girls’ uttered the following phrase: ‘I just hope I’m not pregnant with Steve Garvey’s baby.’

First baseman Steve Garvey #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers chases a pop-up against the San Francisco Giants during a Major League Baseball game circa 1978 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

One of those half-siblings is Garvey’s eldest daughter, Krishna, 49.

She told the Times that despite not being particularly political, she felt voters should know that her father’s reality does not match the model he is selling on the campaign trail.

Garvey was married to Krishna’s mother, Cynthia Garvey, from 1971 to 1983.

She told the outlet that, for reasons unknown to her, Garvey essentially stopped contacting her 15 years ago.

One day, she says he told her on the phone, “this is how it has to be, Krish,” and ended the relationship.

He further condemns his father for not trying to have a relationship with his three children, his grandchildren.

“He has not been held accountable, not to his family,” she said.

According to the Times, Krishna “cried” when told that for $149 each, his father sells personalized messages on the popular celebrity short video app Cameo.

She called it “backwards” that he makes those videos for strangers, but doesn’t acknowledge the existence of his eldest daughter.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey greets fans before a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey #6 sits in the dugout during the World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in October 1978.

While Garvey makes some gains in California polls (some show him just behind front-runner Rep. Adam Schiff, others show him in fourth place), his daughter says he may have the exterior of a trustworthy politician, but in the Bottom line, it’s not like that. have one’s substance.

‘I think my dad is very simplistic. “He can tell you a good stupid dad joke and keep it very superficial and very light,” she said.

“He can talk very well about something and he can sell it.” What’s underneath all that? It’s questionable.’