Monthly News from Susan Miller — February 2024

Dear Reader,

I am so happy to tell you that I’ll be speaking in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, February 17, for the NCGR-DFW—Astrological Society of North Texas.

First let’s talk about the forecast I wrote for February. (I will give you the details about Dallas where I will be in person and with availability for access on the Internet below.)

If you have already taken a peek at February’s forecast, you already know that the month will challenge us to think on our feet and make rapid-fire decisions on the spot. Uranus will come knocking and bring his bag of unpredictable surprises when he challenges the new moon in Aquarius on February 9.

The full moon on February 24 will have a serious, thoughtful overtone, but I suspect the news will relate to a matter that you anticipated coming—it could finally bring closure on a pending topic.

Wednesday, February 14, is Valentine’s Day, and to my surprise will be unusually bright and bring reasons to be optimistic and in a festive mood. With Jupiter conjunct the transiting moon in Taurus, we all may indulge in a touch of luxury and fun. If you are not attached, by all means, go out with friends, for it looks like everyone will enjoy the night out.

Another red-letter day will arrive a week later on Wednesday, February 21, when Mars will embrace his lover Venus (in a rare conjunction in Aquarius). In a way, this day is so special, I feel we are due for a second romantic day, and it will be hard to tell which one will be better!

If you have my Year Ahead 2024 Astrological Wall Calendar, you already have ALL the special days of the month, including the two mentioned above. This way you will never miss out on a stellar day. I write every word in the calendar, so it is chock full of information. My favorite artist, Izak Zenou, has created beautiful artwork for each of the 13 months (including January 2025).

I always include January of the following year because who has time to order a calendar in December? Besides you may have to choose a good day for a key event to start the year off right!

It is only available on my website as I self-publish it.

Venus will tour Aquarius from February 16 to March 11, and during that time she will create with Uranus what astrologers call a “mutual reception.” A mutual reception occurs when one planet is in the sign that the other planet rules. So Venus will be in Aquarius, the sign that’s ruled by Uranus, and Uranus will be in Taurus, which is ruled by Venus.

A mutual reception makes each planet work a little like the other. So Venus will be more quirky, fun-loving, joyous, and experimental than usual, and, hopefully, with Venus’ influence, Uranus will tone down his wild-child ways. We have to watch to see what happens, but I was excited to see this was set to happen in the second half of February and early March.

I hope you decided to follow me on social media. Almost every day I try to remind you of special, sparkling dates that are coming up for you. (No, I don’t post pictures of the sandwich I am having for lunch!) I try to give you something upbeat and astrological to think about and, hopefully, something that can make your days feel more productive and happier.

Here is where you can find my posts nearly daily:

I usually do one or several live 3-hour audio events called “Ask Me Anything” (AMA sessions) on Discord.com each month. Due to February being a short month and my travel schedule, I am taking a little break. I will start up again in March. To join Discord, you need an invitation. Here it is:

Let me know how February goes for you. I have already looked at March, and it’s a nice month—you will like it!

Susan

Information on my appearance in Dallas, Texas

Saturday, February 17

I am honored to announce that I have been asked to be one of the keynote speakers at NCGR-DFW—Astrological Society of North Texas (a chapter of NCGR, an esteemed international astrological organization).

This is an annual fundraising event for the club, and I hope we raise a blockbuster amount this year. I will talk on the “Year Ahead 2024,” and I will include the specific dates, including eclipses, that will shape the coming year. If we have time, I also hope to also discuss Pluto’s monumental move into Aquarius and how that will affect all of us.

For the first time we will offer tickets to attend a live Internet feed for those who live too far from Dallas or for other reasons cannot attend the event. The links for all types of tickets are below. You can also buy a ticket to a special dinner with me that will be the night before my talk, on Friday night, February 16—those tickets sell out fast, so if you want one, please grab it!

I’m not charging NCGR-DFW for my travel expenses, as is my policy when I speak for an astrological organization. They do such good work that I want NCGR-DFW to continue to thrive. I will sell my calendars there at a reduced price ($25, no shipping), and I will pre-autograph each one. If you buy one, you will save the FedEx, UPS, or USPS costs of shipping, which can add up.

My talk will be interactive with time for questions and comments from those who are present live in Dallas.

DALLAS, TEXAS

Saturday, February 17, 2024, 1:00 to 4:30 PM CST

NCGR-DFW—Astrological Society of North Texas

My talk will be:

“The Year Ahead 2024 and the Dates That Will Shape the Year.”

I will be present in person and leave time for Q+A.

As part of my event, the club has also invited astrologer Susan Gidel to speak via an Internet feed from Susan Gidel’s base in Chicago about financial indicators for 2024. (You will hear both lectures on the event date.)

Tickets are $75.00 in advance. $85.00 at the door

Location:

Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church

1641 West Hebron Parkway (Across from Coyote Ridge Golf Club near Highway 121, East of I-35E), Carrollton, TX 75010

Here is text about the event as seen on EventBrite:

Join us as we focus on the year ahead with Astrology Zone’s Susan Miller presenting your personal astrology, and our special on-line guest, Susan Gidel focusing on financial astrology!

Discover what The Great Eclipse, passing over Dallas on April 8, has in store for you! Plus, we will explore a great shift in the cosmos with something that only happens every 22 years; Pluto has recently changed signs and is taking you along with it! What lies ahead? Come join us and find out!

Doors open at 12:30. $75.00 advance tickets before 10:00am day of event, $85.00 at the door.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/onto-the-future-astrology-zones-susan-miller-special-guest-susan-gidel-tickets-816844753647?aff=oddtdtcreator

Out of town attendee? See the North Texas Astrological Society Meetup page for Web link to attend!

Onto the Future! Astrology Zone’s Susan Miller & Special Guest Susan Gidel, Saturday, February 17, 2024, 1:00 PM | Meetup

PLUS: Susan Miller’s 2024, The Year Ahead, 13-month wall calendar will be pre-autographed and sold on-site at the main event Saturday for a special price of $25.00. Save on the shipping! (The calendar’s regular price is $26.99 + approximately $14/shipping for $41)

BONUS: If you would like to do “Dinner with Susan,” the evening before on Friday, February 16, you must be an attendee at this event. This is a private, closed event, no at-the-door ticket sales. Seating is limited. Dinner will be from 7:00-9:30PM.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-susan-miller-of-astrology-zone-tickets-817331248767?aff=oddtdtcreator

