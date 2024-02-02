Four civilians killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah

NNA – Four Palestinian civilians were killed and several others injured last night in an airstrike by Israeli occupation forces targeting a residence in the eastern outskirts of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

The sources reported that the Israeli airstrike, aimed at the Deeri family home in the Nasr neighborhood, resulted in the murder of four individuals.nbsp;

In Khan Yunis, a civilian was killed, and others were injured when an Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Amal School, which was providing shelter to displaced individuals in the city, located south of the Gaza Strip.

Further, 13 more civilians were wounded in an airstrike targeting a house near the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters in Khan Yunis.

Simultaneously, medical sources revealed that over 30,000 displaced individuals in schools near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis are facing shortages of water, food, baby formula, and essential medicines for numerous chronic and critical medical conditions.

Meantime, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that, in coordination with the United Nations, they retrieved the bodies of six martyrs from the northern outskirts of the Bureij refugee camp, near the Israeli military checkpoint separating Gaza City and the central region. The bodies were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Furthermore, several civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted a group of individuals near a stadium in Gaza City while attempting to restore communication and internet services.

The Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, while Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed area and Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza.

Also in northern Gaza, residents discovered several decomposed bodies northwest of Gaza City following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the area.nbsp;

Videos and images circulated by journalists and civilians show unprecedented destruction caused by Israeli forces in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, northern Gaza, and Khan Yunis following their withdrawal of the Israeli troops from these areas.

In a preliminary toll, the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has resulted in the murder of over 27,000 individuals, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, and over 66,000 injuries.

Worse still, the aggression has resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly 2 million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egyptmdash;in what has become Palestine#39;s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.–WAFA

nbsp;

===========R.H.