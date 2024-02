NNA – The Traffic Management Center said on Friday that the snow-covered mountain roads that are currently closed include:

– Kfardebian – Hadath Baalbek

– Al-Aqoura – Hadath Baalbek

– Ainata – Al-Arz

– Jurd Merbin – Al-Hermel

– Maasser El Chouf – Kefraya

=============R.H.