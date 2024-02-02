Enemy reconnaissance drones continue hovering over southern Lebanese villages

NNA – Throughout the night and into Friday morning, Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly over villages in the western and central sectors, extending to the Litani River, amid the release of flare bombs at night over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

On Thursday evening, the enemy raided the triangle of towns, Tayr Harfa, Shehin, and Al-Jebein, targeting a mini-market that had been bombed multiple times.

In the midnight hours, the enemy targeted the southern Lebanese town Dhaira three times consecutively, resulting in significant property damage.

After midnight, the Israeli enemy aimed heavy artillery shells at the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Yarin, and Al-Jebein.nbsp;

=============R.H.