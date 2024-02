NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Cameron to #39;An-Nahar#39;: Hezbollah must stay away from borders; no solution between Israel and Palestinians without two states for two peoples

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Tehran withdraws senior officers from Syria, ldquo;Hezbollahrdquo; fills the void

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

Hochstein bound for Israel, Lebanon

US dollar at LBP 89,500 officially today

Al-Akhbar:

Cameron proposes border observation towers to ensure #39;respect from both sides#39; for the decision

