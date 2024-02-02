One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s Sydney performance: Fans queuing at 7am are injured and suffer heat stroke as temperatures reach 28 degrees Celsius

<!–

Police were called to a Sydney music venue after the queue for former One Direction star Liam Tomlinson’s concert took an ugly turn.

Specialist officers, including public order and riot police, were called to the Qudos Bank Arena just before 7am on Friday after reports of a crowd problem.

A NSW Police spokesperson said one person was removed from the site with a broken wrist and two others were taken due to heat exhaustion.

No incidents were recorded but police were on high alert after reports of injuries during a stampede at Tomlinson’s concert in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Hordes of fans waited outside the Qudos arena before Louis Tomlinson’s concert in Sydney. Image: TikTok

The number of visitors was estimated in the thousands. Image: TikTok

One social media user said it was “insane” to see “so many riot control guys” and police officers at the Sydney location as they waited outside.

However, they understood the need after hearing threats among frustrated fans.

“There were a lot of death threats going around, honestly, which is crazy,” the fan said on TikTok.

Hordes of eager fans arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney’s Olympic Park, before dawn, hoping to get a wristband to mark their place in the queue for when the gates open.

One video showed a huge crowd of people waiting outside the arena at 4 a.m. Friday morning in line for the wristbands in hopes of getting closer to Tomlinson.

But the wait actually started Thursday morning — more than 24 hours before the concert was scheduled to start.

Louis Tomlinson will play against Sydney for the first time on Friday

There were 100 people in attendance at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but on Friday it grew to an estimated 3,000 people.

A fan shared a video of hundreds of concertgoers standing in line at 10 a.m. waiting for the wristbands.

“Help us, I’m dying from the heat,” she captioned the TikTok, followed by a crying face.

Young music lovers could be seen with scarves draped over their heads to protect themselves from the baking heat as they waited to move forward in line.

However, it appeared many of the hopefuls were thwarted by long lines and the heat on Friday.

Dozens of Louis Tomlinson fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the system and the lack of support for waiting fans.

“This is not for the faint of heart,” one TikTok user wrote as a voiceover stated.

‘It’s hell there. It’s horror.’

Another young fan labeled Qudos as ‘the absolute worst venue in existence’.

“We love Louis, but we don’t love everything that happened today,” she wrote.

Two people were treated for heat exhaustion. Image: TikTok

Some fans waited for hours, but still missed the precious wristbands. Image: TikTok

Many of the passionate fans were turned away without wristbands or with wristbands with numbers so high they wouldn’t make a difference.

Photos of overheated and frustrated crowds echo similar scenes in Brisbane earlier this week, where young fans reportedly clashed over the wristband allocation system.

“Girls were in tears because they stood in line for hours and got nothing,” Annie said on TikTok.

The Sydney concert is the first of three concerts Tomlinson will perform in the city.