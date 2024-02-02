Chrishell Stause loads up on the PDA with her partner G Flip as they share a passionate kiss while attending the 21st Annual G’Day Arts Gala.

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip were more in love than ever when they attended the 21st Annual G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Selling Sunset star, 42, who recently wowed during a photo shoot for Lipsy in London, shared a steamy kiss with the Australian singer, 30, at the Skirball Cultural Centre.

The television personality showed off her stunning figure in a bright pink dress with a halter neck and spaghetti straps.

The pretty dress featured gorgeous floral embellishment and was made of a light pink sequin material that sparkled under the bright lights.

She easily carried a pink purse with a rhinestone strap in her hand to match the color scheme of the outfit.

Her wavy locks were pulled back into a half ponytail, allowing a few loose strands to edge the sides of her face.

Chrishell opted for minimal accessories to allow the dress to be the main focal point and donned a pair of silver heart-shaped earrings.

The star’s makeup was glamorous for the evening, consisting of voluminous lashes and shimmering shadow around her eyes.

G Flip also dressed up for the occasion and wore a pair of black high-waisted pants and a black bandeau top.

The Killing My Time singer combined the outfit with a short jacket that they chose to leave unbuttoned in the front.

The singer slipped on a pair of stylish loafers and also added a pair of black sunglasses that offered a trendy touch.

G Flip opted for a silver chain necklace, as well as drop earrings and silver bracelets to complement the ensemble. The star also added some statement rings to complete the look.

Stause and the artist were seen striking some poses together upon arriving at the venue on Thursday, and sweetly holding hands during the photo shoot.

The star-studded gala was hosted by the Australian American Association and “showcases an optimistic community of creators, built on two decades of energetic sharing,” according to the official website.

“Funds raised at the event will support the Australian American Association and its Arts Fund, enabling the next generation of pioneers to rise.”

Chrishell and G Flip began dating in 2022 following Chrishell’s split from Jason Oppenheim, and the two tied the knot last year in May.

The couple has also opened up about the possibility of expanding their family in the future.

At the end of November last year, G Flip appeared on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show and revealed: ‘We’ve definitely talked about babies and we see it in our future.’ But we have to plan ahead.’

And during the seventh season of Selling Sunset, Chrishell opened up about adoption during a conversation with her sister Shonda Davisson, according to People.

‘I just feel like it’s not complicated anymore. It just all fits together,’ Stause had explained to his brother.

‘Now that you’ve seen me with G and you’re wondering why I want to check anything that stresses me out so badly. This stress I had about a timeline, it’s completely gone.’

‘We’re excited to adopt at some point, and it’s one of those things that at any time, you know, we can do that. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like.”

The media personality added: “Maybe a baby, maybe a 6-year-old.” I have no idea when that day will come. “We’re both very passionate about doing that together and I’m excited.”

Chrishell has been percolating through a busy schedule throughout 2024 so far, and was recently spotted on the set of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

She joined some of her co-stars including Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and also Mary Fitzgerald.

Stause, who enjoyed a girls’ night out with some of her castmates late last month, was also spotted spending time in London early last week for a Lipsy photo shoot.

The cast has been filming scenes for the upcoming eighth season of the hit show, although a set premiere date has yet to be announced.

Stause, who enjoyed a girls’ night out with some of her co-stars late last month, was also spotted spending time in London early last week and looking glam for a Lipsy photo shoot.

She was seen wearing a vibrant blue dress, as well as a stylish gray coat that was secured with a belt that circled her waist.

The reality star also threw on a pair of sunglasses and slipped on silver closed-toe heels to complete her look.