UAE receives ninth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients

NNA -nbsp;The ninth batch of woundednbsp;Palestinianchildren andnbsp;cancernbsp;patients arrived atnbsp;Abu Dhabi International Airportnbsp;on Wednesday evening.

It comes as part ofnbsp;President Sheikh Mohamedrsquo;snbsp;pledge to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 of those suffering with cancer from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals.

The plane took the injured from Al Arish, 45km west of the Egypt-Gaza border, before landing in the Emirates on Wednesday.

Dr Maha Tayseer Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, explained 49 injured children and cancer patients had been evacuated with their companions.

The group was accompanied by a specialist medical team, which carried out the evacuation process after examining them and evaluating their conditions.–agenciesnbsp;

=======R.H.