Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over bombing of Gaza development office building – as it happened

NNA – Belgium is summoning the Israeli ambassador after the office building housing the Belgian Agency for Development Cooperation in Gaza was bombed and destroyed, foreign minister Hadja Lahbib has said.

ldquo;Targeting civilian buildings is unacceptable,rdquo; she said in a Twitter post.

Israel has repeatedly targeted residential and civilian buildings in its bombardments, claiming that Hamas shelters among civilians. More than 60% of Gazarsquo; housing units have now been destroyed or damaged,nbsp;according to the UN, which says the amount of debris caused by Israel amounts to 8,000,000 metric tons and will take three years to clear.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.