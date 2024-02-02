Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over bombing of Gaza development office building – as it happened

    NNA – Belgium is summoning the Israeli ambassador after the office building housing the Belgian Agency for Development Cooperation in Gaza was bombed and destroyed, foreign minister Hadja Lahbib has said.

    ldquo;Targeting civilian buildings is unacceptable,rdquo; she said in a Twitter post.

    Israel has repeatedly targeted residential and civilian buildings in its bombardments, claiming that Hamas shelters among civilians. More than 60% of Gazarsquo; housing units have now been destroyed or damaged,nbsp;according to the UN, which says the amount of debris caused by Israel amounts to 8,000,000 metric tons and will take three years to clear.–agenciesnbsp;

