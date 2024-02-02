Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Nikki Haley Is Completely Done With ‘Bizarre’ MAGA Taylor Swift Conspiracies

    Nikki Haley Is Completely Done With ‘Bizarre’ MAGA Taylor Swift Conspiracies

    Conservative conspiracy theorists want answers about Taylor Swift. Is she a part of a government psy-op? Or maybe involved in a nefarious plot to rig the Super Bowl as a way of boosting a hypothetical endorsement for President Joe Biden? Whatever conclusions conspiracists come to, Nikki Haley is absolutely not interested.

    “To have a conspiracy theory of all of this is bizarre,” the GOP presidential candidate said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday. “Nobody knows who she’s going to endorse. But I can’t believe that that’s overtaken our national politics.”

    Tapper asked Haley about the recent theories surrounding Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that the “MAGA world seems rather obsessed with.” The CNN host cited an X post from Vivek Ramaswamy—Haley’s former rival for the 2024 Republican nomination who is now endorsing Donald Trump—in which he seemed to float a theory that the Super Bowl could be fixed in order to hand the Chiefs and Kelce the win so as to maximize the impact of a later endorsement from Swift for Biden.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

