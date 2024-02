NNA -nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The quot;National Awareness Campaign against Cancer,quot; launched by the Committee responsible for implementing the National Plan for Cancer Control, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, under the patronage and presence of the Ministers of Health and Education, and Higher Education, at the Hilton Habtoor Hotel from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.nbsp;

=======R.H.

