Saturday, February 3, 2024

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; General Abbas Ibrahim receives Hana Jalloul Muro, member of the Spanish Parliament and Official Spokesperson for the Foreign Relations Committee of the ruling Socialist Party in the Spanish Parliament, as well as the International Affairs Secretary of the ruling Socialist Party and Vice President of the International Socialist Organization, at his office in Beirut.

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Training session organized by the Land Police Academy at the Land Association in Baabda, Lebanon, titled quot;Every Citizen an Environmental Guardian,quot; continues for one day until 4:00 pm.nbsp;

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Free vaccination campaign for children aged two months to 18 years, titled quot;Vaccines Save Lives,quot; hosted by the Primary Healthcare Center – Semkanieh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health – Primary Healthcare Department, and in coordination with the Disaster and Crisis Management Committee in Mount Lebanon Governorate and Ainbal Municipality, with support from UNICEF and the International Primary Relief Association for Humanitarian Goodness, in Ainbal Municipality – Shouf. The campaign continues until noon.

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Lecture by Dr. Joseph B. Majdalani on quot;Concepts of Great Love and Their Meanings,quot; delivered by Engineer Haifa Al-Arab at the Esoteric Science Center – Beirut, Hazmieh Road – Hazmieh Commercial Center and Financial Credit Bank, Block A, First Floor.nbsp;

